US President Donald Trump’s Florida Golf Resort Laying Off Workers Due to Coronavirus

A FLORIDA golf venue where US President, Donald Trump, wanted to host the G7 leaders at a summit, has handed out temporary lay-off notices to 560 workers.

The Trump Golf Resort in Doral, South Florida has been closed since the middle of March, and the laid-off staff are not union members.

The workers are mainly food and drink servers as well as golf attendants, housekeepers and bell hops.

It’s unknown how long it will be before the resort will be reopened, with Trump keen in his recent media briefings to start returning the country to some sense of normality from next month.

That decision though will be made in each individual state by their respective governors.

Florida’s governor is Ron DeSantis, who is a member of the Republican Party and a supporter of the President.

He was initially reluctant on introducing lockdown measures in his state.





Trump’s Doral resort hit the international headlines in the autumn, when the White House announced plans to host the G7 summit there.

The idea was scrapped after it was thought that the President would violate a clause in the US Constitution that prohibits presidents from accepting gifts or payments from governments.