THE US coronavirus death toll is nearing a new grim record of 30,000, according to the Reuters news agency.

Reuters reported that the number of people who have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the US by today, Wednesday, stands at 29,751. This is 1,305 more than yesterday, but not all states have yet reported their coronavirus figures for the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US is now more than 615,000