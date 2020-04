The UK Covid-19 has death toll has hit 12,958 today, with 801 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

NHS England has revealed 651 more Covid-19 deaths, including a 20-year-old with no known underlying health condition.

Scotland has recorded 84 new deaths, Wales 60 and Northern Ireland six.

-- Advertisement --

There are fears the figure could be far higher – up to 50 per cent – once those who have died in care homes are taken into account, as the figures relate to hospital deaths.