Two Lunatics in Spain’s Mallorca Arrested for Claiming to be Jihadis and for Threatening to Kill Flatmates by Planting a Bomb

On Tuesday afternoon, National Police officers in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, arrested two Moroccan nationals who claimed to be jihadis and threatened their flatmates with a knife saying that they were going to plant a bomb.

According to a police report released this Wednesday by the Baleric Police Headquarters, the 091-emergency number received a call reporting the threats of this 24- and 30-year-old men.

-- Advertisement --

According to the National Police, when the officers arrived at the household there was a woman asking for help at the door of the flat, as she indicated that the attackers were hiding in one of the rooms in the house.

Upon entering, the officers found the knife that had been used to threaten the flatmates hidden in a bucket next to the alleged perpetrators of the incident.

The victims of these threats, two women and one man, were all housemates and lived with the men who claimed to be jihadis. The victims explained that the dispute began when they told the perpetrators that they had to leave the house, since they had done them a favour letting them stay in their home for over a year.

According to one victim’s account, one of the detainees brandished a large knife and threatened to cut their necks and kill them if he was forced to leave the home. The other detainee said that he was a jihadist and that they “would not hesitate to plant a bomb and kill them all” in the flat.

Furthermore, one of the alleged perpetrators took one of his companions by the arms, shook her, and pushed her against the wall.





Given the statements of the victims, the officers proceeded to arrest the two individuals who are believed to be the perpetrators of criminal threats.