The coronavirus pandemic is expected to change the look of high-streets in the UK forever

More than a million jobs are on the line in the UK and several struggling firms have collapsed as they struggle to cope with the financial strain created by the lockdown.

THE coronavirus pandemic has put millions of UK jobs at risk as companies struggle to cope with the financial strain created by the lockdown, the UK retail group, which employs five million people, has had its main customer supply line cut off with the closure of the high street.

Businesses that were struggling prior to the coronavirus outbreak, due to frequent online buying, appear to have suffered the most so far.

Several firms have collapsed into administration, although most are still trading while buyers are sought.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to change the look of high streets for ever, with famous names like Laura Ashley having already gone.

Many national chains are unlikely to reopen hundreds of stores across the country which were struggling as a result of a shift to online shopping.

Many town and city centres will have to switch their focus towards leisure, entertainment and housing, with shopping streets turned into residential use.

The number of visits to high streets, shopping centres, parks and other leisure resorts dropped by 85 per cent as the lockdown cut in the second half of the last month.





Construction is also suffering, while consumer confidence has dropped at the most rapid rate since the darkest days of the 1970s.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research has predicted that the lockdown is costing the economy £2.4 billion a day, equivalent to 31 per cent of national output.

Elsewhere on the high-street chains such as Debenhams, Carluccio’s, Brighthouse, Chiquito, Laura Ashley, Oasis and Warehouse have all gone into administration with a total of 30,000 jobs at risk.

The UK had previously seen a loss of 2,000 jobs due to regional airline Flybe which went into administration on March 5, 2020.

Figures last week showed how the rot caused by widespread closures and social distancing measures was spreading into manufacturing and construction.

The sale of new cars fell 44 per cent in the last month, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

At the same time confidence among UK consumers, were already low due to political uncertainty over Brexit, plunged at the most rapid rate since records began.

The numbers reflect the concerns of economists who have said the economy may be shrinking at a faster rate than the Great Depression of the 1930s.