Spanish government agrees on the possibility of opening schools in July in fear that students have gone too long without classes during the global Coronavirus pandemic

THE Spanish government has today agreed on the possibility of opening schools in July to voluntarily give reinforcement classes to students with educational needs. According to the sources, they have been in favour of opening the educational centres in the summer, but have requested additional financial resources from the Ministry “because it would be done with additional payments to the teaching staff.”

The decision to move forward or not on the agenda in this last stage or to reduce content has been left to the regional governments. It has been considered by the Executive that the adaptations of the curriculum must be made by the autonomous communities.

More than eight million students have had a month without giving face-to-face classes. The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, has highlighted the actions of how the government is approaching the end of this atypical school year due to the Coronavirus.

“We have spoken a lot with the counsellors of the autonomous communities and we are on the same page, we are going to promote a great agreement that provides certainty to families in a time of uncertainty, and that allows us to go through the end of the 19/20 academic year also supporting us in 20/21,” Celaá explained.

The minister has answered a question from PP deputy Sandra Moneo, who has pushed her for not having a plan so that students can return to the classroom and told her that “Spain cannot afford to add to the health crisis and the economic one an educational crisis.

“They are not circumstances that depend on education, but on the Ministry of Health,” Celaá replied