Spanish Doctors from Costa Blanca to the Costa-del-sol claim Bruises on feet ‘could be sign of coronavirus’

Spanish doctors are reporting that some patients who had been presented with nasty purplish lesions that look like chickenpox, measles or chilblains on toes and feet tested positive for the coronavirus.

Patients with the dark sores, particularly children and adolescents, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain, as well as in Italy and France doctors have said.

One of the earliest reported cases was a 13-year-old boy from Italy, who had what was originally thought to have been a violin spider bite. He went to hospital on March 8 after developing cuts to his skin that erupted before crusting over. Two days later he developed phenomena, a fever, muscle pains, headache, and intense itching and burning on the foot lesions.

Because of the health catastrophe that was enveloping Italy, he was not tested for coronavirus but by March 29, five weeks after the first Italian case of COVID-19, the first official report of lesions in children with COVID-19 symptoms appeared. Now, one in five patients at Italian hospitals are presenting with the strange dermatological condition.

A child dermatologist in Bari, Mazzotta Troccoli, said it has become increasingly common throughout Italy.

He wrote: ‘If further observations and laboratory data will confirm that we are facing a clinical sign of COVID-19, this dermatological sign could be useful for identifying children and adolescents with minimal forms of infection, but potential sources of further infection.’

One of the effects of COVID-19 is that it affects the lungs, causing a persistent cough, breathing problems and high fever, however, there are also increasing reports of diarrhoea, testicular pain and a loss of taste and smell as ‘atypical’ signs – in addition to these latest findings.





The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges wrote:

‘Numerous cases are being observed in different countries: Italy, France, Spain. ‘It is a curious finding that began to spread yesterday in the healthcare field, among dermatologists and podiatrists, fundamentally: the same symptoms are increasingly being detected in patients with Covid-19, especially children and adolescents, although some cases have also been detected in adults.

‘These are purple-colored lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) that usually appear around the toes and that usually heal without leaving marks on the skin.