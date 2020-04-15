Spain’s Orihuela on the Costa Blanca Keeping British Residents in Touch during Covid-19 Pandemic

ORIHUELA Council has rebuffed suggestions that they are not fully telling British and other foreign residents, especially on the Orihuela Costa, about what is happening locally over the State of Alarm.

International Residents councillor, Mariola Rocamora, said important news from the municipality about the coronavirus is being sent to foreign citizens in the area through all of the authority’s official social media channels, as well as the council website.

She added that the website has full translations of all the latest coronavirus news for the area in English and German at www.orihuela.es/infocornavirus.

The councillor stated that her International Residents department is making strong use of social media as it offers instant English translations, which are then shared on sites like Facebook amongst British residents.

She also commented that the local British media via their websites and publications are also keeping everybody informed of what Orihuela Council is doing.

“As long as the State of Alarm continues and afterwards, we will offer all the information from the council to keep foreign residents totally in touch and to let them know about the services that we are providing,” Rocamora added.



