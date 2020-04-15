Spain’s Malaga School of Medicine to distribute 1,700 PPE across Costa Del Sol’s hospitals & health centres to fight Covid-19

Malaga School of Medicine (Commálaga) on the Costa Del Sol received a donation of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) yesterday.

IT received 1,700 PPE and 500 FFP2 masks from the Bisturí Solidario Foundation, which the medical school will distribute to at least 86 hospitals and health centres across the Costa Del Sol. The Foundation was founded by Malaga surgeon César Ramírez.

“We are very grateful for the donation from the Bisturí Solidario Foundation and we will ensure that the equipment is distributed in the most equitable way possible,” stated the President of Commálaga, Juan José Sánchez Luque. “We are open to both receiving and distributing this much-needed equipment to keep our professionals protected.”

The material will be shared between public and private hosptals, as well as health centres, in Álora, Antequera, Benalmádena, Marbella, Vélez-Málaga and Ronda.