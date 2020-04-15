Spain’s academic year won’t be extended into the summer – alternatives will be offered instead

Spain’s academic year wll not be extended beyond June, central and regional governments have agreed.
INSTEAD, the Ministry of Education plans educational ‘support activities’ over the summer.
These include online classes, and the distribution of internet and computer data packs to 52,000 families without connection, so that all students can get started on the third trimester from home.
Minister of education, Josep Bargalló, said the aim over the next few weeks is to keep schools in contact with all students so that they don’t lose studying or reading habits.
The focus is on keeping lines of communication open during the coronavirus crisis, not about pupils learning the whole curriculum during confinement.