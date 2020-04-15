Spain registers sharp 5,000+ spike in new Covid-19 infections

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health, Spain has registered a huge spike of new (coronavirus) Covid-19 cases – 5,092 compared to 3,045 yesterday.

THIS takes the country’s total number of infections to 177,633 since the outbreak began in Spain – the second highest number of infections in the world, after the US.

-- Advertisement --

Fernando Simón, Director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Emergency and Health Alerts, attributes the rise in new infections to an increase in testing, as well as figures that weren’t accounted for because of the Easter break.

“In the coming three days, it is going to be very difficult interpreting this data until it can be refined. But even with this rise, the increase in infections was below 3%,” stated Simón, in today’s briefing. “We hope that the number of cured patients soon exceeds those of new cases.”

Over, 70,850 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospital. On a positive note, the number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 523, slightly down from yesterday’s 567. The total death toll since the outbreak started now stands at 18,579.