Sociological Survey in Spain Reveals that 9 out of 10 Favour Political Unity and Want Politicians To Leave Governmental Criticisms to The Side

A SURVEY conducted by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) from March 30 to April 7, 2020 has illustrated what Spanish residents think of the coronavirus crisis.

The survey conducted from March 30 to April 7, reflects some of the hardest days that Spain has faced during the crisis. Its results indicate that nine out of 10 respondents believe that it is time for political parties to close ranks with the government and leave criticism aside for another time.

“Do you think that opposition parties and leaders have to collaborate and support the government as much as possible, leaving their criticisms or discrepancies for other times, or should they continue to criticise and oppose the current government in whatever matters they see fit,” was the question that the CIS posed to respondents. 87.8 per cent of people answered that “now is the time support the government and leave the crisis for another time.”

The coronavirus has been placed as the top national concern in the eyes of the respondents, followed closely by economic problems. Compare to data collected in March where 3.5 per cent of people identified the pandemic as the main national concern, 49.4 per cent of respondents in April classified it as the top priority for concern.

Economic problems follow closely with 39.1 per cent of the responses, an increase of 10.5 per cent since the previous survey last month. The next issue to score highly in the list of worries was unemployment which had 36 per cent of mentions.