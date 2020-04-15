Shocking video shows 80-year-old knocked to the ground by ‘scumbag’ during robbery in Sittingbourne Kent

A VIDEO that has gone viral on social media shows the moment when a frail elderly lady walks up to a cashpoint in Sittingbourne, Kent and gets mercilessly robbed by a ‘man’ who then makes a quick getaway in his nearby car.

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera shows the victim crossing the road towards St John’s Mini Market before a car pulls up. A man stops and gets out of the car before heading over to the shop entrance.

On his way back he stops briefly to talk to the victim before lunging for her bag, knocking her over and leaving her on the floor with a walking stick.

Justice is served…

A man in his 30’s from Sittingbourne was arrested at about 3pm and is in custody. A police spokesman confirmed an investigation was ongoing after a bag was stolen from a woman in her 80’s.

Neighbour, Darran Wright, said of the attack: “I was gobsmacked when I saw the footage, the woman is elderly and I just wish I was home at the time.”

Tanya Brennan, who lives nearby, said: “I know that sort of thing goes on but to see it on your doorstep, it makes me physically sick.”

Watch the video, it will make you angry!



