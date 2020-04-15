Scientists make Shocking Discovery that SIX NEW Coronaviruses are being harboured by Myanmar Bats

Scientists discover SIX new coronaviruses lurking in bats are in the same family as the SARS-CoV2 that has caused the Covid-19 Pandemic.

RESEARCHERS discovered six new coronaviruses, the same family of viruses as the one that causes Covid-19, which has infected more than 1.5 million people globally, including more than 459,000 in the United States.

The team notes that additional studies will be necessary to determine if the newfound coronaviruses have ‘the potential for transmission across species to better understand the risks to human health.’

“The goal is to prevent the virus from getting into the humans in the first place,” says Marc Valitutto, lead author of the study and a former wildlife veterinarian with the Global Health Programme.

Searching for new viruses is “a grueling job,” he adds, “but this is what’s required if you want to prevent 90,000 deaths, which is what we’re seeing today. So, it’s a small investment monetarily compared to what we’re spending now.”

Zoonotic pathogens can also go from humans to animals, and there is a concern that people might transmit Covid-19 to bats. This could endanger bat populations and also cause bats to further spread the disease. For this reason, the US Fish and Wildlife Service issued an advisory to bat biologists in late March suggesting they temporarily stop working with bats in North America.