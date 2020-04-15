Prince Harry and Meghan pledge £90,000 to a hunger charity during coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have pledged £90,000 to a hunger charity amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex are donating money generated from their 2018 wedding broadcast to the charity Feeding Britain – which provides families in need with food packages and hot meals.
The charity’s director Andrew Forsey told Town & Country that the donation has been a “godsend” during the coronavirus outbreak.
A spokesperson for the couple – who are now living in LA following Megxit- said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “delighted” the money is going towards “such a great cause.”
The couple reportedly told the Archbishop of Canterbury – who is President of Feeding Britain – that they wanted the money to go to the charity after UK schools closed last month.
However, Meghan and Harry were reportedly notified of the £90,000 as the coronavirus crisis broke and wanted to support the Archbishop of Canterbury’s chosen charity as he conducted their wedding ceremony.
Andrew Forsey says the donation will allow the charity to “keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, so three square meals, on the table of many tens of thousands of children across our network.”