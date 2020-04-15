Prince Harry and Meghan pledge £90,000 to a hunger charity during coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have pledged £90,000 to a hunger charity amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex are donating money generated from their 2018 wedding broadcast to the charity Feeding Britain – which provides families in need with food packages and hot meals.

-- Advertisement --

The charity’s director Andrew Forsey told Town & Country that the donation has been a “godsend” during the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the couple – who are now living in LA following Megxit- said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “delighted” the money is going towards “such a great cause.”

The couple reportedly told the Archbishop of Canterbury – who is President of Feeding Britain – that they wanted the money to go to the charity after UK schools closed last month.