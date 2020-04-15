Port and airport reopening left to last when lockdown restrictions lifted in Spain holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza

THE reopening of the Balearics’ ports and airports is likely to be one of last measures to be implemented when the coronavirus crisis lockdown on the islands start to be lifted and life gradually begins to return to normal.

Experts on the Balearic coronavirus monitoring committee agreed at a video conference meeting on Tuesday that the reactivation of air and maritime traffic should be put back to ensure containment of the Covid-19 virus.

The committee, which is made up of Balearic President Armengol, regional Health minister Patricia Gomez, medical experts, the Balearic health service director general Juli Fuster and the head of the Fundacio Impulsa productivity and competitiveness organisation Antoni Riera, also concluded that when the islands’ port and airports do eventually open up once again there should be health checks on passengers.

Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Gomez said the committee was working on a draft document setting out measures in relation to health and other matters to be adopted when the start of alarm comes to an end, which will have to be rubberstamped by the national government.

She explained that the committee members had discussed how to reopen the ports and airports with “safety guarantees”, and were of the view that it could not be all at once, but would have to be gradual. Also, that the committee is looking at what measures could be requested at ports and airports of origin and for passengers when they arrive in the Balearics.