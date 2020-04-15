Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Issue 143 Sanctions in Just 24 Hours for Breaking Lockdown Rules

In the last 24 hours, from Monday 7:00a.m till Tuesday 7:00a.m, the local police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga have issued a total number of 143 sanctions for not abiding to the preventative quarantine measures designed to contain the propagation of the coronavirus.

One of the most alarming cases from last night was when four young individuals, three men and a woman, were reported for organising a party between two residential buildings in the Plaza Biznaga, where local police were alarmed as they heard loud music and noise nearby. Apart from being sanctioned the usual sanction of breaking lockdown rules, the youngsters were also fined for “inadmissible” noise levels.

Another notable sanction of the last 24 hours was issued when a local police officer was called to a tourist holiday flat at around midnight because it was filled with tenants and more foreigners kept arriving. The officers verified that they all had contracts from a company and identified the individual responsible for this. They prepared a report needed to carry out the corresponding complaint which detailed their inability to comply with the state of alarm decree.

These are just two examples of the numerous fines issued day in and day out in Malaga centre. In total there have been 3,440 people fined since the beginning of the state of alarm which began a month ago. However, this Monday there were no arrests therefore the total number of arrests remains at 6.