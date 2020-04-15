Plea for people to stop using lanterns in weekly NHS tribute

FRESH appeals have been made to the public to stop using sky lanterns in the weekly tribute to NHS workers because of safety and environmental fears.

Animal charities, farmers and the emergency services say the items pose a risk to property and wildlife.

The lanterns, which consist of thin paper, wiring and a small candle, have been promoted by sellers for use in the Clap For Carers campaign to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak, but have been blamed for causing serious injuries to livestock and animals.

-- Advertisement --

Ren Shilcock, RSPCA officer for the #EndSkyLitter campaign, said: “Though sky lanterns might look pretty in the sky, they pose a serious danger to horses, farm animals and wildlife. Sadly, many people are unaware of the potentially deadly consequences the release of sky lanterns can have for animals.

“Not only are they a serious fire hazard, animals can suffer through ingestion, entanglement and entrapment, or simply the sight of a lit lantern in the sky can be terrifying for them and cause them to bolt and harm themselves.

“We know many people are already aware of the dangers sky lanterns pose to animals.

“We hope others will instead choose to show their support and gratitude to key workers in other ways such as clapping from their homes, placing decorated signs in their windows, donating whatever they can to worthy causes, and of course, staying safely at home.”

Farmers have expressed their concerns over the increasing use of the lanterns and renewed their appeal for the public to boycott using them.





A spokesperson for the National Farmers’ Union said: “Although this initiative may be well-intentioned and aims to raise money for the NHS, sky lanterns pose a serious fire risk and a danger to animals who may ingest the debris.

Fire chiefs have said the sky lanterns can lead to major incidents and called on the public to find other ways to show their support for NHS staff and key workers.