Pharmacist arrested for endangering lives over illegal Covid-19 test kits

A pharmacist has been arrested during an investigation into the illegal sale of coronavirus testing kits.

HE was held by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) who searched two properties and seized £20,000 in cash.

The pharmacist, 46, from Croydon, south London, was arrested under the Fraud Act for allegedly making false claims about the testing kits’ capability.

A surveyor, 39, was arrested in west London on a similar allegation as the NCA targets suspects thought to be cashing in on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The surveyor was stopped in his car in Uxbridge, where investigators found 250 kits which he allegedly said he planned to sell to construction workers.

Both suspects were freed on bail while the separate investigations continue.