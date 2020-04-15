More Racy Danes posting Amateur Porn Videos Online due to Lockdown

MANY resourceful Danes who are finding time on their hands due to the coronavirus pandemic are turning to making home porn videos and then posting them online.

The country which is recognised by many as the birthplace of modern hard core pornography is certainly bringing home the bacon now.

By uploading their videos on the Pornhub site, not only do they have the vicarious pleasure of knowing that people around the world may be enjoying their hobby, but for every viewing, they will be paid a percentage of the advertising revenue generated.

The amount of money earned by Danish participants has risen by 53 percent in March, followed only by Israel at 48 per cent and Belgium at 35 per cent.

One way of making money from a hobby is to sign up for the Pornhub Model Programme but the question is, are the Danes just bored by being at home, or are they missing access to sex workers?