Lockdown for Over 70s in Gibraltar Extended Again but Number of Covid-19 cases remains Static

A DECISION has been reached by the Cabinet in Gibraltar, based on medical advice that the lockdown for those over 70 has been extended for a further month until May 15.

No decision has yet been made concerning the situation for those under 70 but the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced that the matter will be discussed at next week’s cabinet meeting and he anticipates a further extension of seven days.

He was pleased to say that as of yesterday (April 14) the number affected by coronavirus Covid-19 remained at 129 and the number of active cases had dropped to 25.