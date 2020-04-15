Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,997,666 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,924,663, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,392,566 people are currently infected with coronavirus, of which 51,592 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 605,100 cases, 478,503 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 126,597 have died from the disease.

The US continues to have the most number of people infected with the disease (613,886), followed by Spain (174,060) and Italy (162,488). It also registered the most number of new Covid-19 cases (26,945), followed by France (6,524), the UK (5,252) and Turkey (4,062). The US is also the country that has suffered the most deaths to date (26,047), followed by Italy (21,067) and Spain (18,255). The US mourned the most fatalities in the last 24 hours too, with over 2,407 deaths, followed by the UK (778) and France (762). Check out the breakdown from Worldometer below.