House-to-house distribution of face masks on Spain’s Costa Almeria

VERA council is set to begin house-to-house distribution of face masks tomorrow Thursday.

The local authority said it is giving out at least two masks per household to ensure all residents have the protection measure to help prevent coronavirus infection.

-- Advertisement --

Civil Protection volunteers will be doing the rounds under the coordination of the council and the Local Police, who have divided up the municipality into zones to facilitate distribution logistics.

Public Safety councillor Alfonso Garcia asked for local people’s “collaboration and patience” given how many homes they have to get round, but said he expected all households will been covered within a week.

The administration said the distribution plan had been made possible thanks to a group of local seamstresses and volunteers collaborating with them, who have spent the last few weeks churning out consignments of masks for all the collectives who need them and so the council can supply them to the municipal population.

Today the seamstresses supplied no less than 4,200 masks, and they’re not stopping yet.

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco issued a message of gratitude to “the efforts of all those people who in one way or another are collaborating on the fight against this pandemic.”



