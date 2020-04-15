Hotels in Spain’s Costa Blanca and Valencian Community to remain closed until Easter 2021

The hotels of the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community propose to remain closed until February or March 2021, at which time they will be able to prepare for the Easter campaign next year.

It has been anticipated that by the time the confinement ends, the occupation will never exceed 30 or 40 per cent, a situation that would generate great losses.

In light of this, the association believe that the best option is to join ERTE and reopen in approximately one year, trusting that the pandemic will then be under control.

“We are preparing for a twelve-month hibernation period,” says Nuria Montes, the general secretary of Hosbec, the hotel management of the Valencian Community.

Montes assures that “although there are many entrepreneurs who do not want to hear the reality”, with each passing day it becomes clearer that the sector cannot coexist with this virus.

“The solution to this situation only has science.”

For this reason, and given that it is most likely that the vaccine against covid-19 will not arrive any time soon, the hotel sector of the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community is preparing to be closed for a whole year.





“Whoever thought it was fifteen days or a month, and then back to normal, was very wrong,” regrets Montes.

Given this scenario, Hosbec will publish a document in which it presents a special protection plan for the tourism sector for twelve months, so that companies can be protected during this long period.

“It is going to be a desert, it is an absolutely new situation, and what we have to try is, at least, to arrive alive at the end of the tunnel, so that companies do not fall down the road.”

Montes points out that the Government has to get involved with the tourism sector: “We cannot let it fall into the hands of European investment funds, protection plans have been made in other sectors with less impact on employment, and precisely the tourism, which cannot be delocalised, it has to be protected.”

The measures are above all at the central Government, although the employers make it clear that it is a matter for everyone.

“We ask for everyone to help,” says Montes, who adds that the document will be sent to the rest of hotel managers in Spain in case they want to join.

“Protecting Spain is protecting us all,” he points out.