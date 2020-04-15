Heated family row lands brothers in hot water with police in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

A FIERCE row between two brothers sharing the same roof under the lockdown restrictions in Palma landed the pair in hot water with the police.

The mother called law enforcement out to the family home on Monday after the disagreement between the pair became violent and they damaged furniture, Spanish press reported. She told officers she had tried to step in and stop the confrontation, but without success.

Police found the property in some disarray and one of the brothers locked in his room, but also noticed the distinctive smell of marijuana. Sure enough they came across more than 200 grammes of buds.

Officers arrested both brothers on charges of mistreatment in the family home, and one for a crime against public health.