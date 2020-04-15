Guardia Civil Arrest a Man in Spain’s Granada For Trying to Run Over an Officer Whilst Breaking Lockdown Rules

The Guardia Civil has arrested three people in Granada over the last few days as alleged perpetrators of serious disobedience crimes, as they bypassed the quarantine measures set out by the current State of Alarm.

ONE of the individuals arrested is also being investigated in a court of law for presumedly trying to attack and run over an officer at a roadblock.

-- Advertisement --

Every day the Guardia Civil try to ensure that the regulations and measures set out by the State of Alarm as a result of the coronavirus are abided to. However, there are certain situations in which the attitude of citizens transcends a simple administrative infraction and become serious crimes.

This is the case of a 49-year-old well-known criminal from Güéjar Sierra, Granada, who on April 8 was consuming alcohol and marihuana with his neighbours on the street. Local Police requested the presence of the Guardia Civil and together they confronted the group.

When the patrol arrived at the scene, all of the individuals present were identified, denounced and asked to go home. However, one individual defied the officers and refused to leave, getting his dog to bite one of them on the arm in the process which ultimately led to his arrest.

The second arrest of the day occurred on April 9 at kilometre 205 on the A-92, in the municipality of Moraleda de Zafayona, where the Citizen Security Unit of the Commandery was carrying out a roadblock. When the detainee reached the identification point, instead of braking, he accelerated and the Guardia Civil who was trying to identify him had to jump to the side of the highway to avoid being run over.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for attacking an officer and under the crime of serious disobedience.





The latest arrest took place on April 13 when the Guardia Civil surprised a 47-year-old resident from Atarfe in the parking lot of a well-known shopping centre in the municipality of Pulianas. This man had already been denounced on five previous occasions for not respecting the measures of confinement set out by the state of alarm. Therefore, on this occasion, he was not re-sanctioned but detained, as the perpetrator of a crime of serious disobedience.