Get Your Party Gear on for Virtual Anniversary Night at Joys Live on the Costa del Sol Spain

IT was in 2014 that the Old Joys, a Puerto Banus landmark changed its face and became the front line’s premiere night club Joys Live with the arrival of Paul ‘Mr Piano’ Maxwel and Metro Group.

Since then, it has every year put on a spectacular free Anniversary Party with all of Joys’ best musicians, fire eaters, jugglers, dancers and much more.

This year the lockdown isn’t going to put off the party, although it will be somewhat different in presentation but certainly not in spirit.

The Joys Live team are performing remotely for you from 8pm on Friday April 24 with everyone’s favourite songs, party videos, photos, cocktail demonstrations and more.

Enjoy Joys Live in your living room via FaceBook@joyslivemarbella and message that same address with your song requests by Monday April 20 along with your favourite photo from your last visit to Joys in Puerto Banus, part of the popular Marbella scene.

Dress up, sit back with your favourite tipple and imagine the real fun once we are all back and able to visit top venues like Joys Live once more.



