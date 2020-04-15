Generous company in Zaragoza follows Valencia’s example by lending bikes for free to workers on the frontline during Spain’s Coronavirus pandemic

Generous company in Zaragoza follows Valencia’s example by lending bikes for free to workers on the frontline during Coronavirus pandemic

ON Monday around 45,000 employees from the industry and construction sector returned to their jobs in Aragon. Since that day thousands of masks have been distributed to reduce the risk of contagion, especially among those who travel on public transport, and other initiatives have also started to emerge with which to cut down on close contact. An example of this is the #Biciscontraelvirus campaign to which La Ciclería has joined, which lends its bikes for free to those who have to go to work these days.

The project was originally born in Valencia, although the Zaragoza company immediately became interested in it and its promoter, Silvia López, got in touch to contribute in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Those in the area who are interested in renting one of the La Ciclería bikes for free just contact the company through their email address: lacicleria@lacicleria.com and agree on a collection point. It is necessary to provide an identity document and another that proves that the person who is going to rent the bicycle travels for work reasons. Also, a deposit of €50 must also be made, which will be returned at the end of the loan, that is, when the alarm state is lifted.

The promoters of this campaign see in it two fundamental advantages: the first, the reduction of contact between people using public transport. The second, the physical and mental benefit that cycling can have among workers who are now on the front line.