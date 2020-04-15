Fruit-pickers flown in from Romania after Brits failed to answer call for help

A charter flight of around 180 Romanian workers is set to land at Stansted Airport tomorrow to fill vacancies at UK farms amid the coronavirus crisis.

The plane is the first of up to six to arrive in the coming months so that farms stay staffed with labourers.

Country Land & Business Association has warned that farms could be short staffed due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

There have been calls for Brits to step up and fill the gaps – but although many people made unemployed during the lockdown have come forward, it is not enough to fill all vacancies, according to the Times.

Farmers need around 70,000 seasonal workers to make sure crops are picked throughout the year, most of whom usually arrive from the EU.

While a major hiring drive to ‘Feed the Nation’ during the coronavirus crisis has had more than 27,000 applicants, only around 4,300 of them have taken up the offer of an interview so far.

After passengers leave the flight from Bucharest to London they will be bussed to workplaces round the South East and Linconlnshire.





The paper said that the flight has been chartered by an unnamed food produce company. Passengers will be expected to observe social distancing rules and will not be allowed to leave Romania if they show symptoms of coronavirus.

It comes after many airlines, such as EasyJet and Ryanair, have suspended services between the UK and eastern Europe making it difficult for seasonal workers to get here.