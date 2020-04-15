Frontline Spanish Health Worker from Barcelona finishes shift and finds car sprayed with the words “Contagious Rat”

A gynaecologist working in the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus in Barcelona found this message on her car when she went down to the community garage of her urbanisation to go to work at her hospital.

POLICE have been called in to investigate this ‘disgraceful incident’ which occurred yesterday when a doctor working in ICU at a hospital was greeted with the words “contagious rat” sprayed over the side of her car. Visibly upset the woman called police worrying that the perpetrators would not stop at this and she may be assaulted or attacked.

Her health professional organisation tweeted:

#EFEsalud: We denounce this human indignity and support all health professionals.

The case is ongoing, check back later for updates.



