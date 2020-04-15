Free Holidays For NHS Heroes in the UK As Travel Companies Pledge to #TreatOurNHS with Holidays on the Costa del Sol and Beyond

Companies in the tourism sector across the UK have wanted to show their appreciation for the NHS, as they work tirelessly each day to battle the coronavirus, by offering staff a free holiday once travel restrictions have been lifted.

SINCE the #TreatOurNHS campaign began earlier this month, over 100 accommodation owners across the country have offered their services to the NHS with trips ranging from a stay at a Scottish castle to a cabin in Cornwall and even to the Costa del Sol.

The mastermind behind this charitable initiative is Sarah White, the owner of a studio in Devon called The Hayloft. She explains that she “wanted to do something to give back to the NHS and decided to offer a two-night stay for two.” Once she posted this on Instagram the support for this idea was overwhelming and people in the industry began to offer similar stays.

The idea behind this is that anyone is able to nominate an NHS worker, or the worker can nominate themselves, and all holidays are raffled under the TreatOurNHS hashtag. Both the types of stays and the deadlines to submit nominations vary, however, the amazing thing is that this initiative is ongoing and growing at a fast pace.

Some of the newest additions to this giveaway include oversea breaks in a French chateau or a week in Mallorca. Local businesses have also joined by offering free meals or other activities to enjoy whilst on holiday.

British B&B owners with boutique properties in Spain have also joined the #MyTravelPledge campaign, offering short stays free of cost for NHS staff and healthcare workers. In Andalucia there have already been 17 properties who have agreed to do the same, as well as tour guides, and Airport Transfers in Malaga who have arranged to offer free pick up and drop off rides.

White applauds how generous this whole initiative has become as she recalls that “The travel industry has been hit so hard by the pandemic but the generosity… is heartwarming,” also the messages she receives “from nurses and others in the NHS are so moving” as they claim this initiative seems like a “light at the end of the tunnel.”



