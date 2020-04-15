France’s Covid-19 fatalities soar to 1,438 in last 24 hours with death toll topping 17,000+

France’s coronavirus (Covid-19) fatalities soars to 1,438 in the last 24 hours with the country’s death toll now totalling 17,167.

OF this total 6,524 died from the disease in care homes and 10,643 in hospitals, according to the country’s heath officials. France’s Director General of Health, Jerome Salomon attributes this sharp rise to the additional deaths that took place over Easter, but were not accounted for until today.

However, on a positive note, the number of people in the country’s intensive care units fell to 6,457, a drop of 273, according to Salomon.