Forget Facebook as Belgian Bus Company Broadcasts Messages in the Streets of Brussels

THE Brussels based MIVB bus company has come up with a novel way of sending greeting to family or friends during the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown.

They are inviting anyone who wants to pass a message to someone who lives on one of their bus routes to go to an MIVB app and either type in or record a message and give the name and address of the person the message is dedicated to.

-- Advertisement --

As the bus passes by the address, a loud hailer will boom out the either the well-wishers voice or whatever has been written.

It’s free and a novel idea that many will like.