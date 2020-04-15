Fished out of river after flouting lockdown confinement in Spain

A MAN who was left trapped in his car in a river in La Rioja after breaking the lockdown rules on confinement had to be rescued by Guardia Civil.

Once the officers had got him to safety they slapped sanctions on him as he was unable to justify why he was there in the first place.

It was down to the insurance company to haul the 4×4 out of the river Cidacos in the locality of Autol.

Also in La Rioja, Guardia Civil surprised seven people enjoying a barbecue on an area of waste ground in Pradejon after the smoke it created gave them away.

They tried to convince the officers they were there to burn rubbish and fertilise the area.



