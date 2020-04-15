First picture of pregnant NHS nurse, 28, who died of coronavirus but her baby is saved after emergency caesarean

A PREGNANT nurse who died from coronavirus following the successful delivery of her baby via C-Section is pictured for the first time.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, tragically passed away on Sunday after the emergency surgery at Luton & Dunstable hospital where the ‘fabulous’ NHS hero worked.

Channel 4 News today reported the baby girl is alive and being treated – however it is still unclear if the child, also named Mary, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, the nurse’s condition had initially appeared to improve before deteriorating, prompting medics to perform the caesarean in a bid to save the infant.

Colleagues at the hospital in Luton said Mary was “a fabulous nurse and a great example of what we stand for.”

Friends and co-workers paid tribute to her on a GoFundMe page set up to help her grieving family.

Renai Mcinerney wrote: “Sister Mary was my colleague, I worked alongside her for a few years.





“She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse.

“It’s time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP sister Mary!”

Caitlin Greene also posted: “So sorry to Mary’s family and friends for her loss. She will live on in her beautiful baby girl. xxxx”

In a statement, David Carter, CEO, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told staff: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday (April 12).

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital on April 7.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr Carter said the survival of the nurse’s baby daughter was a “beacon of light at this very dark time.”

It is understood Mary had been on maternity leave prior to her death and had not been in contact with any patients while infected.

She is thought to have acquired the infection in the community and not in the hospital.