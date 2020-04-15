Driver who ploughed down police officer on Spain’s Costa Blanca sent to jail for three years and a day after court throws out appeal

A court has upheld a three years and one day prison sentence for a driver who ran over and injured a police officer on the Costa Blanca.

THE Guardia Civil officer and a colleague stopped the motorist outside a scrapyard in Elda in 2015, and he was sentenced at the Provincial Court of Alicante, but appealed.

Today the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) ruled the sentencing should stand.

-- Advertisement --

On March 2, the officers spotted the driver and others loading items into a vehicle and approached them, but they jumped into the van and drove at the two officers, with one of them sustaining injuries that took eight days to heal.

During the appeal, the defence argued that it had not been proven that the accused had knowingly attacked the Guardia Civil, and asked for an acquittal.

But the court upheld the first sentence, together with a €320 fine.