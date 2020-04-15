Denmark’s Coronavirus restriction measures begin to be phased out as PM congratulates residents on good results after drop in cases

DENMARK’S Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has begun to withdraw the country’s restriction measures imposed by the coronavirus due to the good results obtained after the confinement and a significant drop in cases.

The Dane stated that the number of cases and patients hospitalised or admitted to intensive care has decreased “significantly,” much more than the authorities expected.

-- Advertisement --

In this sense, Frederiksen considers it appropriate to extend the first phase of relaxation of the confinement with the reopening of kindergartens and schools today.

“It is the evaluation of the health authorities and they say that we can extend the withdrawal of measures a little more. It must continue to be done in a responsible and cautious manner,” said the PM.

She stressed that the country “acted very quickly,” which now allows the reopening to be launched “before other countries.”

However, it has not clarified which business sectors will be included in phase one to carry out the respective openings of their businesses.

Denmark, which has 5.6 million people, has registered 299 deaths and some 6,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



