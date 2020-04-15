Costa del Sol Bar Owners in Spain to react to Benidorm’s approach of attracting holidaymakers with cheap beer

Costa del Sol Bar Owners In Spain Are To Go On The Counter Attack Against Benidorm’s Cut Price Booze Plans

COSTA DEL SOL bar owners are not going to sit back it seems and allow Benidorm to take all the custom when holidays and holidaymakers resume.

As the message went out yesterday through the national media via the Sun newspaper and Daily mirror, Daily Star and the Daily Mail who all credited Spain’s largest expat newspaper the Euro Weekly News, Costa del Sol bar owners took notice and are starting to respond what appears that could break out as a beer trade war between the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in the fight to attract back customers.

Local bar owner Mark Sutherland in Fuengirola, who owns the fabulous and very popular Luna bar on the sea front called the Euro Weekly News to say:”Bring it on, firstly why would someone want to go to Benidorm when they can have some extra class on the Costa del Sol, if it’s down to cheap beer, we can also look at playing that game but remember there’s quality beer and crap and wouldn’t a holidaymaker from the UK rather sit in a class establishment on a beautiful sea front rather than be surrounded by two seater motor scooter boozers! I’ve already contacted my beer suppliers to see what deals they are cutting on the lesser brands, personally at present we sell Ice cold Amber lager which is a quality beer at €3, but if customers want cheaper then so be it, unlike Benidorm we are not an egg and chip gaff, we have the amazing chef Jo Jo who is a fish specialist as well as her other amazing dishes, my customers love the Amber beer, in fact one customer even named his new dog after it.”

Big Dave as he’s commonly known, the bar man at the Anchor pub in Torreblanca on hearing the news of the Benidorm bar owner tactics said “We only charge €2.70 for the finest Estrella five-star lager which on my last trip to London cost nearly a fiver, but if Benidorm thinks they can have all the tourists to themselves then they better think again, somebody needs to tell the world the Costa del Sol can match Benidorm any day of the week and better. I will be looking at the latest offerings that are coming available and if that’s what’s needed to bring back trade after lockdown then so be it, but I will gauge the market first when we reopen.”

We spoke to a delivery driver/warehouse and salesman from the popular well established business BWS beer supplies who told us “We have had a lot of enquiries on the Costa del Sol in relation to asking about pending offers when we restart up, our customers know we have the best deals around and of course we will be looking to fulfil our customers requests, our buying team will as always be sourcing great deals for great offers.”





It seems the bar owners of the Costa del Sol aren’t just going to sit back when they reopen to allow Benidorm bar owners to steal the market.

Gary Adamson who operates Bars Abroad on the Costa del Sol and became a household TV star after appearing on C4 ‘New Life In The Sun’ when he ran Sam’s bar before moving into the bar sales market warned “Benidorm’s move is a clever tactic, but the bar owners here will be reacting as everyone will want customers back, I can see three hour happy hours being advertised heavily. All marketing tactics will need to be cleverly thought through.