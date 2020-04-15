Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community sees 38 new Covid-19 deaths with the Ministry of Health admitting it “can’t specify when infections will begin to fall”

COVID-19 death toll rises in the Community of Valencia with 38 fatalities in the last 24 hours and 211 new infections.

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló said there is no way to “specify yet when they will begin to fall,” but confirmed there have been 291 hospital discharges since yesterday.

She also revealed 21 of the fatalities have been in nursing homes.

There are currently 97 centres with positive cases, 80 new residents infections and 61 workers.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases now stands at 9,424, and 945 deaths.

Of those infected, 1,525 are health professionals, with the addition of 32 since Tuesday.

At the moment, 1,344 patients remain in hospital (68 less than yesterday), with 301 in ICU.

Negative tests carried out to date amount to 31,970. Some 2,976 requests for medicine at home have been requested, with 1,736 processed.





Barceló explained the number of new cases is expected to increase in the next few days as more routine diagnostic tests (PCR) and rapid tests are being carried out.

Barcelo said the Ministry of Health is are prepared should there be a significant rise, although it will not be known “for 10 to 12 days from now.”