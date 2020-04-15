Costa Blanca worker airlifted to hospital hours into first day back after Spain allowed certain industries to return to work

An Alicante worker was airlifted to hospital on his first day back on the job after an iron plate weighing 150 kg fell on his foot.

Construction and metalworkers were among those sectors allowed back to work yesterday, but just hours into his first day back, a 45-year-old builder was hospitalised after an industrial accident.

The incident took place at 10.30am as the injured man and his colleagues were loading iron plates at an industrial unit in Pilar de la Horadada

Emergency services, SAMU, the Guardia Civil and the local police were called to the scene.

Given his condition, the hurt worker was airlifted from the Horadada Sports Union football field to the Consorcio de Bomberos park in San Vicente, where an ambulance picked him up and took him to Alicante General Hospital with a “destroyed foot”.