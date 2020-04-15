CORONAVIRUS: Health Minister Olivier Véran -“France has not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 pandemic”

Health Minister Olivier Véran today released new coronavirus statistics for France and repeated his recent statement that the country has not yet seen the peak of its epidemic.

The daily update figures are that another 6,524 cases have been reported bringing the total number to 143,303 confirmed infections of COVID-19.

A further 762 deaths have occurred, in total 15,729 people have died of the virus so far. The good news is that 1,087 more patients have recovered adding to the previous total of 28,805.

The number of confirmed cases in France now exceeds 100,000, health official Jerome Salomon said, adding however that the total number of patients in intensive care fell for the sixth day in a row, by 91 to 6,730.