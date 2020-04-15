Coronavirus crisis scuppers Palma International Boat Show in Spain’s Mallorca

THE Palma International Boat Show has joined the list of big events which the coronavirus crisis has scuppered this year.

The organisers, the IDI Institute of Business Innovation, which comes under the Balearic Island government Energy Transition department, and BYBA event management, have announced that the fair planned for June 4 to 7 at the Mallorca capital’s Moll Vell will not now take place.

They explained that “optimum safety conditions for both exhibitors and visitors” will not be possible.

The Palma International Nautical Salon reported that once the Covid-19 pandemic emergency is over, the IDI and the regional administration department will be contacting nautical companies to set out actions for reactivating the sector.

Sailing represents an important economic sector in the Balearic Islands.

The IDI will also be returning the money already paid by exhibitors to reserve their spaces.

The IDI and BYBA will now start working on planning the next edition of the boat show, planned for May 2021.



