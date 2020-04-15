Colombia takes a gender-based approach to controlling the spread of Covid-19

Colombia’s capital, Bogota, introduced gender-based movement restrictions this week to control the spread of cornavirus.

SINCE Monday, April 13, only men are allowed to leave their homes on odd-numbered days, while women can do so on even-numbered days.

The move was immediately criticised by the transgender community, which claimed “applying the decree would result in confusion.”

-- Advertisement --

In response, Bogota City Council clarified: “Transgender people will be able to circulate according to the day corresponding to the self-recognition of their gender identity. In verifying compliance with this restriction, the authorities will respect the various manifestations of people’s gender identity.”

Under the gender-based restrictions, movements are still limited to shopping for medications, cleaning products, and food supplies, and a nationwide quarantine remains in effect until Monday, April 27.

The latest report from the Ministry of Health, delivered in the last few minutes, reveals there are 2,979 people infected with Covid-19 after 127 new cases in the last 24 hours. There have been 15 more deaths bringing the total to 127. The department revealed 354 have recovered. Bogota remains the most affected with 1,242 positive cases.

The measure imposed by Mayor Claudia Lopez, on a city where 52 per cent are men and 48 per cent women, aims to avoid crowds. The number of people queuing at certain points in Bogotá was such that it was almost impossible for the police to exercise effective control, in addition to the risk of contagion for everyone.

There are 24 exceptions to the measures, with the proper documentation and administrative approvals. These including leaving one’s home for medical care, medication, food, bank services, for childcare and care of elderly people.





Only one person per family is allowed to shop for essential items or to go to the bank and masks must be worn. While restaurants can only provide deliveries, public transport continues, though with a reduced service and only for those who require healthcare.

The country’s land and sea borders were closed on March 16 and a ban on all travellers, including Colombian citizens and permanent residents, was imposed on March 23. Both measures remain in place.

As of April 8, the Ministry of Health has confirmed there are 1,780 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 50 associated deaths. Further international spread of the virus is expected over the coming days and weeks.