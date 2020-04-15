Call for €30 flat rate for fight and ferry travel between Spain mainland and holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza to boost tourism

The Mallorca PINEM business federation has called for a €30 flat rate for air and ferry connections between the Balearic Islands and the Spanish mainland to boost tourism.

Looking ahead to when state of alarm restrictions are removed, the association representing the island’s small and medium-sized businesses also wants the national government to approve an airport tax exemption for the Balearics.

PIMEM President Jordi Mora maintained the measures would be a way of making the islands a “more attractive destination this summer” and help lure visitors from elsewhere in Spain.

Mora insists that the Spanish government will need to implement a “major drive” to promote national tourism once the coronavirus crisis ends.

He pointed to Sardinia as an example. The Italian island has applied a flat fare of €37 to €46 for flight connections with Rome and Milan to attract visitors and to minimise the severe economic blow dealt by the Covid-19 emergency.

“It is important to learn from the measures being applied for other Mediterranean islands and which work”, Mora argued.

The AVIBA Balearic Island travel agency association has also called on the Spanish government to provide incentives to encourage domestic tourism with discounts of 75 per cent on air tickets for Spaniards visiting the archipelago once the travel restrictions have been lifted.



