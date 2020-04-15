Bus Travellers in Costa del Sol town Spain are being Given Face Masks for Protection

AS a few more people are allowed to return to work, the Estepona Council has instructed Civil Protection and National Police officers to be alert to an increased number of travellers using public transport.

After satisfying themselves that they are intending to travel in accordance within the rules governed by the State of Alarm, officers will hand them face masks as an added protective precaution.

The majority of council workers are able to work in closed offices via electronic means but there are still a number who have to come face to face with the public and who therefore need to have adequate protection.

In order to do this, not only has the council requested assistance from the Ministry of Health via the Government Sub-delegation in Malaga but for speed has also had to make its own arrangements to identify and obtain stocks of masks, gloves, sanitising gel and protective screens (where needed).

Time was considered as more important than waiting for financial assistance.