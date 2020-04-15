BRILLIANT Benahavis ladies cook up food for local families on the Costa del Sol during Spain’s Coronavirus crisis

Nicola Mizen is part of a team of four ladies in Benahavis who have set up a cooking fund during the Coronavirus crisis.

The group are all self-funded from personal donations and are now feeding over 50 people within their village with the support of the town hall and the local community. They are raising funds by Go Fund Me and have now raised nearly €1,000.

The kind hearted ladies are also cooking around 70 to 80 meals a week for the charity Collective Calling and are collecting food donations for them from friends and families.

Should you wish to make a donation you can find the Go Fund Me page at the following link Raising Funds for Local Families