BREAKING NEWS: Mojacar’s Moors & Christians festival the latest coronavirus cultural event casualty on Spain’s Costa Almeria

MOJACAR’S Moors & Christians festival has become the latest event in Almeria’s cultural calendar to be suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

The council has announced that it has, with the backing of the Al-Mosaquer Moors & Christians Association, decided to postpone the festivities which were due to be held over the weekend of June 12, 13 and 14 given the health emergency situation.

The plan is to put back the celebrations to later in the year at a date yet to be determined, and depending on the pandemic situation.

All the activities planned for the run-up to the Moors & Christians have also been postponed.

This means the fiesta poster competition, the first ‘Al-Mosaquer’ Moors & Christians march composition contest, and the publication of the fourth annual Moors & Christians magazine.

“We are aware of the high level of uncertainty in regard to the duration and the consequences of this crisis, and the social impact which the suspension means, above all from the emotional point of view, but it is a decision taken due to the responsibility towards citizens”, the council commented.

“Now it is more important to look after everyone’s health, follow the advice on prevention, and return to a situation of complete normality as soon as possible”, the local authority stressed.





“We deserve, in short, to organise and enjoy the Moors & Christians fiesta with full guarantees that every festival participant and visitor will again experience these unique and special days.”