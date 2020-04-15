Balearic Island coronavirus contagions continue to climb

CORONAVIRUS contagions in the Balearic Islands continue to climb.

The latest total stands at 1,604 following a further 35 positive tests in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry figures also show there have been another seven coronavirus-related deaths on the islands since Tuesday. Covid-19 has now claimed 125 lives in the archipelago.

The most encouraging news on the coronavirus front is that more than half the infected people in the Balearics have made a recovery. As it stands the number is 881.

Since the health crisis began, 857 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19, and 149 have required intensive care treatment.