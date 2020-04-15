Authorities in Cáceres, Spain are under criticism for allowing Muslims to avoid isolation laws by leaving the house to buy halal products for Ramadan during Coronavirus pandemic

CRITICISM has begun after the permission has been granted to the Muslim communities in Cáceres to be able to make the necessary purchases for the food of Ramadan, which begins next week. It is one of the “obligatory” meals at the most important stage of the year for Muslims who must consume halal meat, which is nothing more than the way to kill the animal according to the Islamic rite. The sacrifice seeks to avoid excessive damage so that the meat is of higher quality and is not so hard, bleeding it completely.

In a video broadcast from the Benemérita, they explain that the Islamic communities are perfectly integrated and that they have even made an economic contribution from the collection to the Health Department of the Junta de Extremadura. “They have donated more than 20,000 euros,” stated Officer Morcillo, spokesman for the Guardia Civil in Cáceres.

Following the request of the Muslim communities, Lieutenant Colonel de la Benemérita consulted with the Sub-delegation of the Government of Cáceres, and after the affirmative answer, he communicated it to the officers through an email.

The dissemination of this document generated comments on social networks from users who denounced how the government was “going to authorize Muslims to move massively to celebrate Ramadan.”

Following the criticism received from different areas of Spain, Officer Morcillo released a video with a recorded statement saying the following: “From the beginning of the crisis, originated by COVID-19, different Islamic communities settled in the province of Cáceres, Jaraíz de la Vera, Navalmoral de la Mata, Majadas de Tiétar, Talayuela and Saucedilla have not hesitated to let the Guardia Civil know their interest in collaborating by making different contributions, both money and medical supplies, as an expression of solidarity and social integration.”

In the region, there are only a few places to buy halal products which is why such a request had been authorised.

Sources of the Guardia Civil stress that the authorisation refers exclusively to specific displacements of Muslims residing in the province of Cáceres who need stock up on products that meet the requirements of Islamic law. In no case are these movements of people to gather in religious celebrations related to the holy month of Ramadan, which this year begins on April 23 when Muslims cannot ingest food or drinks from sunrise to sunset.