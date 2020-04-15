99-Year-Old War Veteran Crashes the EWN Website as Expats on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca Seek Details of How to Donate

The WWII veteran that recently achieved £7 million raised for the NHS caused the EWN website to crash and residents of the Costa del Sol sought information on how to donate.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, initially set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden by the time he turns 100 years old.

Due to the extreme amounts of traffic, the EWN website temporarily crashed as people rushed for info to donate money to the cause.

On Tuesday morning, Captain Tom’s fundraiser smashed its target and amazingly reached £1 million.

He appeared on Good Morning Britain and was heavily praised by host Piers Morgan for his achievement.

As impressive as this figure was, it isn’t finished there. As of Wednesday morning, Captain Tom’s page received an overnight surge in donations and caused the total figure to sky-rocket to £5 million.





His Twitter account said: ‘5 MILLION! Huge thank you to @JustGiving who had over 90,000 people on Tom’s page at one time, and had to try ensure that the site didn’t crash. ‘WOW – just speechless.’

By Wednesday mid-day, the money kept pouring in and jumped by another million to £6 million.

The numbers are still climbing for Tom’s campaign, and as it currently stands at £7 million.

You can make a donation HERE.